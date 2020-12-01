Vietnamese culture promoted in Egypt
The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt on November 30 organised a photo exhibition on Vietnamese land and people, along with an art programme marking the 57th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.
At the photo exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Cairo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt on November 30 organised a photo exhibition on Vietnamese land and people, along with an art programme marking the 57th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.
In his remarks, Ambassador Tran Thanh Cong reviewed Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and milestones in the relationship between Vietnam and Egypt over the past time.
The ambassador expressed his hope that the events will help Egyptian people understand more about Vietnam and there will be more exchanges of art troupes between the two countries in the future.
May Mohab, an Egyptian artist, suggested the two nations enhance cultural ties through art programmes, and cooperation between cultural experts.
Refaat Khaled, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Al Mesa newspaper, said he hopes that Vietnam will reap more attainments, saying the two countries should step up collaboration in culture, economy, trade and politics.
Vietnam and Egypt have ample room to further their partnerships, the journalist said.
Visitors to the exhibition were also treated to traditional Vietnamese dishes./.