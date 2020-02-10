Culture - Sports Women’s team lose to RoK in Olympics qualifiers The Vietnamese women’s football team lost 0-3 to their Korean rivals in Group A’s final match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifiers in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 9.

Culture - Sports LS Holdings becomes new sponsor of pro football leagues LS Holdings of the Republic of Korea signed a sponsorship deal for the 2020 professional football leagues with the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) in Hanoi on February 6.

Culture - Sports Women’s team advance to Tokyo Olympics play-off round The Vietnamese women’s football team won a ticket to the play-off round of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after beating Myanmar 1-0 in Group A of the third qualifying round in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 6.