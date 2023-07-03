Culture - Sports Infographic First Vietnamese athlete wins ticket to Paris Olympics Cyclist Nguyen Thi That became the first Vietnamese athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024 after winning gold at the 2023 Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand on June 12.

Culture - Sports Hundreds of artists perform to celebrate the 325th anniversary of Sai Gon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh-HCM City Hundreds of artists from various fields will participate in performances on the occasion of the 325th anniversary of Sai Gon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh – Ho Chi Minh City (1698-2023) and 47 years since Sai Gon - Gia Dinh was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 - 2023).