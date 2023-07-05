A ceremony was held at city hall in Larmor-Plage, where participants expressed their delight at the close France - Vietnam ties, which have been fostered for not only the last 50 years but long before that, along with joint projects between the two.

The city hall ceremony marked the start of a number of activities held as part of the Vietnam Festival, organised by the City Hall of Larmor-Plage in cooperation with the three associations of Art Space, Vietnam Bretagne Sud, and Appel Lorient.

Activities included raising donations from second-hand “ao dai”, Vietnam’s traditional outfit, presented by overseas Vietnam in different countries, which were handed over to visitors in exchange for funds to support centres for orphans and disabled children in Vietnam.

Visitors also had the chance to engage in a host of activities to explore the traditional Lunar New Year festival, Dong Ho folk paintings, calligraphy, and other aspects of Vietnamese culture.

This first-ever large-scale Vietnamese cultural event in Larmor-Plage attracted thousands of local residents and visitors. It was an occasion to not only introduce the culture of Vietnam but to also to link overseas Vietnamese from around the world./.

VNA