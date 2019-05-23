Vietnamese cyclists leave for the Philippines for the PRUride PH 2019 (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam will compete at the Men’s Elite Road Race PRUride PH 2019 in the Philippines from May 24-26.The six-strong team will be up against 20 crews from the Philippines and around the region for a total prize of 40,000 USD at Subic Bay, which is a former US base and now a popular sport and tourism destination.This three-day race will start at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone each day and take cyclists out to Bataan Province, including up the historic Mt. Samat.The first stage runs for 130km, followed by 165km and 108km.-VNA