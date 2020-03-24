Politics Vietnamese, Cuban youth unions boost ties Permanent Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Doan Nguyen Anh Tuan discussed with Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera about cooperation activities between Vietnamese and Cuban youths, during a working session in Hanoi on March 23 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Politics PM sympathises with Japanese over loss caused by COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 23 sent a letter to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, expressing sympathies for the Japanese people over the losses caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.