Representatives of Tan Long Group and six Danish companies sign the deal on September 5 (Photo: VNA)

– A strategic cooperation deal was signed between Vietnam’s Tan Long Group and six Danish companies in Hanoi on September 5 to apply Denmark’s advanced technologies in local rice and pig production projects.The Danish partners – namely Skiold, Munters, Tornordic, Danbred, Vilomix, and Haarslev – will provide technologies and solutions under the turnkey format in the fields of pig farm equipment, processing cereal, solutions for animal feed factories, pig breed provision, slaughtering and processing, and meat and bone meal.Nguyen Chanh Trung, Managing Director for the rice production section of Tan Long Group, said the technologies and solutions from the Danish partners will help his firm optimise the production, processing and storage of rice products as well as pig farming.Skiold CEO Lasse Viegand Hansen said it is his firm’s honour to become a strategic partner of Tan Long, supplying solutions and equipment for the biggest rice cleaning, drying, and preserving project in Vietnam. This project will have a capacity of 120,000 tonnes which will increase to 240,000 tonnes in the second phase.Tan Long is a major enterprise specialising in agricultural products in Vietnam. The firm produces about 350,000 pigs per year and plans to raise this number to 1 million in the near future. It is also building a large farm in Myanmar with the aim of supplying 100,000 pigs for this market in 2019.Vietnam and Denmark have long cooperated in agriculture and the food industry, especially in technologies for cultivation, animal husbandry, and aquaculture, as well as in the water, environment, and energy sectors. Developing sustainable agricultural value chains and promoting food quality and safety have continually been a focus of cooperation between the two countries. –VNA