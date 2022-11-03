Vietnamese, Danish firms shake hands to develop offshore wind power
Vietnam’s Doosan Vina and Denmark’s Ørsted have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the offshore wind power supply chain in Vietnam.
Representatives of Doosan Vina and Ørsted sign memorandum of understanding to develop offshore wind power supply chain in Vietnam (Photo: Doosan Vina)Quang Ngai (VNA) - Vietnam’s Doosan Vina and Denmark’s Ørsted have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the offshore wind power supply chain in Vietnam.
The signing was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An and Danish Crown Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth who are on a three-day visit to Vietnam on November 1-3.
Under the MoU, Doosan Vina and Ørsted agree to engage in non-legally binding discussions to develop the offshore wind foundation supply chain in Vietnam with a primary focus on, but not limited to, the offshore foundation structure monopiles, with the aim of satisfying requirements relating to the development of Ørsted’s portfolio of offshore wind farm projects in Vietnam, with a specific focus on the Tuy Phong and Hai Phong projects, and abroad, and also the terms and conditions relating to material sourcing, manufacturing, and supply by Doosan Vina.
Ørsted will provide guidance and support, and help Doosan Vina access markets in other countries throughout the Asia-Pacific and Europe, while the Vietnamese firm will give “preferred customer” status to Ørsted.
According to Kim Hyo Tae, General Director of Doosan Vina, the signing of an MoU with a leading corporation in the wind power sector is an important event for the company.
In addition to offshore wind power, Doosan Vina is also in the preparation stage for producing fuel cells and hydrogen in line with the orientations and commitments of the Vietnamese Government on a carbon-neutral future by 2050./.