Participants at the event (Photo: The Courtesy of Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela

Mexico City (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and Santa Maria University on January 19 held a Vietnamese Day event in Caracas to introduce Vietnamese historical traditions, and cultural values to Venezuela’s young people.



The event was part of activities marking the 35th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (1989 - 2024), as well as realising Vietnam’s Cultural Diplomacy Strategy until 2030. It saw the participation of hundreds of university students in Caracas.



Speaking at the event, Giselle Petrica, Vice Principal of the university, emphasised that it is an opportunity for Venezuelan students to learn about Vietnam's culture and history, as well as traditional friendship between the two countries' people.



She expressed her hope that the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela will continue to coordinate to organise seminars on Vietnam to help the young Venezuelan generation gain more information about Vietnam, especially about its achievements during its national construction and development.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My briefed the students about major milestones in Vietnamese history since the nation gained independence in 1945.



He hoped that the young generation of the two countries, especially students, will increase exchange activities, introduce the culture and history of the two peoples to each other.



At the event, students from universities in Caracas also conducted exchange activities and talked about the history, socio-economic development as well as foreign policy of Vietnam.



They also learned about Vietnamese handicraft products, and famous places, posed for photos in Vietnamese traditional “ao dai” and conical hats as well as enjoyed Vietnamese dishes.



Established in 1953, Santa Maria University is one of the leading academic centres in Venezuela with strength in law, international relations, medicine, economics, and architecture training./.