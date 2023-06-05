Politics Australian Prime Minister wraps up Vietnam visit Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his entourage left Hanoi on June 4 evening, concluding a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President Ho Chi Minh and the path to national salvation, liberation On June 5, 1911, a young man named Nguyen Tat Thanh, who later became the beloved President Ho Chi Minh of the Vietnamese people, under the name of Van Ba got on the French ship Amiral Latouche Tréville to depart Nha Rong Wharf in the then Saigon, starting a 30-year odyssey to seek a path for saving the country from colonialism.