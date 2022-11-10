Society Vietnamese universities listed in QS Asia University Rankings Vietnam has 11 representatives listed in QS Asia University Rankings 2023 released by UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds.

Society Conference highlights labour market trends in the digital age Labour market trends in the digital age were highlighted at a conference jointly held by ManpowerGroup Vietnam and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) on November 8 in the capital.

Society Over 300 rescued Sri Lankans in stable conditions: spokesperson More than 300 Sri Lankans who were rescued at sea off Vietnam are now in stable conditions and have been provided with temporary accommodations, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on November 9.

Society Khanh Hoa: Two injured Filipino sailors brought ashore for treatment Vietnam’s maritime search and rescue forces have brought two injured Filipino sailors on board a Panama’s vessel to the central province of Khanh Hoa for emergency treatment.