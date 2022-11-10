Vietnamese delegation in Geneva helps university join WTO Chairs Programme
The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva will facilitate the Foreign Trade University (FTU) in its engagements in the WTO Chairs Programme for the 2022-2026 period.
The support was confirmed following the signing of a related Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between head of the delegation Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai and the university.
The programme was launched in 2010, aiming to enhance knowledge and understanding of the trading system among academics and policy makers in developing countries through curriculum development, research and outreach activities by universities and research institutions.
WTO Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen said he believes that the joint work will make significant contributions to the programme’s key target of supporting educational and research institutions to synthesise information suitable for policy development serving beneficiary members.
Mai said she hopes that the FTU and experts will increase their participation and contribute to the proposal and implementation of policies and actions to address trade challenges, enhance the conduction effectiveness of trade commitments, and promote commerce and development, for the people's peace and prosperity.
The Vietnamese Delegation in Geneva has so far introduced three Vietnamese universities to apply for the programme./.