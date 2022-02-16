At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence headed by Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, on February 16 joined a working session with Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia - the organiser of the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2022.



The Vietnamese delegation is attending the eighth edition of the airshow, which is taking place from February 15 to 18, at the invitation of the Singaporean Ministry of Defence.



At the working session, the sides exchanged experience in preparation for and holding of international events.



Tan said the National Defence Ministry of Vietnam highly values efforts made by Experia and its partners for the successful organisation of the airshow amid the negative impacts of COVID-19 on global travel.

Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (R) poses for a photo with Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia (Photo: VNA)

Experia’s experience will serve as a precious lesson for the holding of Vietnam’s international defence expo slated for late 2022 hosted by the Vietnamese ministry, he added.



Held biennially, the Singapore Airshow is among the largest aerospace events in Asia.



This year, it is projected to host more than 13,000 trade attendees and nearly 600 companies from more than 39 countries and territories, representing over 70 percent of the top 20 global aerospace companies./.