Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations . (Photo: VNA) New York (VNA) - The Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations on September 1 held an online ceremony to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2).



Vietnamese expats living, working and studying in New York, along with officials and employees of The Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations on September 1 held an online ceremony to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2).Vietnamese expats living, working and studying in New York, along with officials and employees of Vietnam ese representative agencies in New York joined the activity.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the delegation, emphasised the great significance of the day and the achievements Vietnam has achieved in the cause of Doi Moi.



The diplomat called on Vietnamese living all over the world to continue helping the people in the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and spoke highly of the contributions by the overseas Vietnamese community to the work./.

VNA