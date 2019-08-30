Designer Tran Hung works on the collection (Photo: vtv.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - Popular designer Tran Hung will be the first Vietnamese designer to show off his collection at the London Fashion Week 2019 from September 13-17.

The show featuring Hung’s collection will be held at Victoria House, next to Bloomsbury Square in London, at 8pm on September 15.



“I’m proud to represent Vietnamese fashion on this prestigious professional playground,” Hung said. “I’ll express the beauty of women in my mind, a little Vietnamese feature to London Fashion. I hope audiences will like my collection and further support me.”



Hung said he was invited to the event four months ago and has spent one month preparing his collection, which features spring-summer night party dress with 3D floral patterns.



“One unique thing that marks the sutures of Tran Hung collections – all the looks are hand-woven with silk, the traditional art of hand in Vietnam, from skilled hands of artisans in the traditional villages,” the website fashionscout.co.uk posted about the event.



“Tran Hung’s muses appeared through the see-through, penetrating fabrics, which show off their curves in a very delicate way without exposing, subtly stimulate the curiosity of the opposite.”-VNA