Collection 'Missed and Remembered' by Hanoi London College for Design & Fashion's new graduate Bui Thanh Lam. (Photo coutersy of London College)

– Bui Thanh Lam has been shortlisted to compete at the International Student Design Competition 2021 in London held by creative network Arts Thread.Lam's collection Noi Nho (Missed and Remembered) is about her love and admiration for her grandmother who joined the Liberation Art Ensemble during the anti-American war."My grandmother was one of many prime examples of a perfect woman," Lam said."She was the model of my life, and I want to bring the same spirit from her times over to modern women. They are still as elegant as ever, but bring over a breath of fresh air."The story of her grandmother was not sad and they were memories worth keeping with love and happiness, according to the designer.The collection is women's wear for Autumn/Winter which is still the same brand of that meticulousness in all the details of embroideries.The designer used the Nuno fabric felting technique to highlight feminism -- the combination of strength and glamour.The collection was made of cowhide and Pinatex leather with laser carving and cutting technology.Lam studied fashion and textiles and is a new graduate of the Hanoi London College for Design and Fashion."Fashion became my chosen career because of the constant inspiration it gives me," said Lam."Valuable messages that have the ability to tell a story of hardworking and creative collective efforts behind any project deserve to be known by everyone," she added.The shortlist will be assessed by an expert judging panel including Milan Miladinov, art director at Rollacoaster & designer at Wonderland; fashion stylist Mike Adler who has worked for leading fashion magazines and styled runway shows for designers; Katie Greenyer, Global Creative Talent & Network director at Pentland Brands; and Stephen Sothmann, president of the Leather and Hide Council of America.The winner’s design will be professionally made and featured on a front cover of Rollacoaster Magazine AW21, with the winner interviewed for a competition feature that will also be promoted in sister magazine Wonderland.The winner will also be given an all-expenses paid trip to London to see the photoshoot and will receive one of the limited edition hardback books celebrating the best entries from around the world and the views of the judges on their work./.