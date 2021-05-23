Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has become more and more popular in the world tourism map with increasing number of attractive destinations for international tourists in recent years.

Due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country welcomed only more than 2 million foreign tourists in 2020.

However, in the 2015-2019 period, the number of foreign tourist arrivals to the country rose by 2.3 times, from 7.9 million to around 18.5 million, or an average annual growth rate of 22 percent.

Vietnam ranked 63rd among 140 countries and territories in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index 2019, jumping up 12 places from 2015.

From a destination poor in experience, Vietnam strongly impresses international tourists with unique tourism products and a series of luxurious and classy entertainment places and resorts cross the nation.

Vietnam’s tourism sector has been frozen because of COVID-19, but the country still surpassed many to win the World Travel Awards (WTA) Leading Heritage Destination 2020.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City-based Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 was honoured with the “World’s Leading City Hotel,” “World’s Leading Conference and Wedding Hotel,” and the “World’s Leading Riverfront Hotel.”

Da Nang’s Sun World Ba Na Hills mountain resort was awarded with the “World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Attraction,” the “World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Bridge” for its Golden Bridge and the “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride” for its cable car system.

Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa, Lao Cai, was named the “World’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction” and the “World’s Leading Natural Landscape Tourist Attraction.”

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort won the “World’s Leading Green Resort;” JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay was named “World’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort;” and Premier Village Danang Resort Managed by AccorHotels became “World’s Leading Family Villa Resort.”

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines brought home the “World’s Leading Cultural Airline” title, while Vietravel secured the “World’s Leading Group Tour Operator” and Quang Ninh’s Van Don International Airport won the “World’s Leading Regional Airport.”

Graham E.Cooke, founder of the WTA, said that Vietnam is making increasing contributions to global tourism in a sustainable manner, from which many business opportunities are opened up. Vietnamese businesses are investing in better infrastructure and facilities, and higher service quality.

Through the attraction of investments from strategic investors such as Sun Group, Vingroup, Vietnam’s tourism has developed professional and larger-scale products and services to better serve investors./.

VNA