Politics Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has called for the lifting of sanctions and creating of favourable conditions for humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers Foreign markets such as Japan, Germany, and Taiwan (China) have moved to welcome Vietnamese workers yet again, according to the foreign labour management department at the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs.

Politics Hospitals remain vigilant in fighting COVID-19 Bitter lessons from careless practices at medical facilities during the two COVID-19 outbreaks have set alarm bells ringing at hospitals nationwide, pushing them to consolidate their check-up and treatment protocols.

Politics Strategy for State Audit development to 2030 adopted Lawmakers agreed to promulgate a strategy for the development of State Audit from 2021 to 2030 at the 47th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, which wrapped up in Hanoi on August 12.