Vietnamese diplomat calls for cooperation in COVID-19 combat
A corner of Madrid city (Source: ft.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai has called for closer cooperation among the countries to effectively respond to unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully control the disease.
Addressing a virtual conference in Madrid held by the group of ambassadors of Asia-Pacific countries to Spain on August 12, the Vietnamese diplomat shared Vietnam’s experience in fighting the pandemic as well as easing the harmful effects of the health crisis to the national economy and society.
Despite numerous difficulties caused by the pandemic, Vietnam is still working to fulfill its role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, he said.
Vietnam has been active in completing the agenda of the ASEAN Year 2020, working to accelerate the building of the ASEAN Community, and maintaining regional peace and security, thus actively promoting intra-bloc solidarity and joint efforts in the fight against the pandemic, Hai stressed.
A non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021, Vietnam has proposed practical initiatives and actively worked with other UNSC member countries to contribute to the realisation of the UN’s common goals, including maintaining peace and security around the world, the diplomat pointed out.
Hai also highlighted the fruitful development of the Vietnam – Spain relations in recent years, expressing his belief that the multifaceted cooperation between the European country and Asia-Pacific countries, including Vietnam, will be further expanded in the coming time.
Ana Salomon, Director General for North America, Eastern Europe, Asia and the Pacific at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised the importance of the Asia-Pacific region in Spain's foreign policy and proposed orientations to strengthen relations between her country and Asia-Pacific nations.
She expressed her hope that the two sides will continue to work together to control the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as bolster cooperation to other areas.
Ambassadors and representatives of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also discussed and approved an agenda with many practical and creative activities./.