A delegation from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse city visits Attapeu province (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse city, led by Consul General Nguyen Van Trung, visited four southern provinces of Laos from November 21-29 to extend greetings to local authorities and people on the country's 48th National Day (December 2, 1975-2023).



At meetings with leaders of the four southern Lao provinces of Champasak, Attapeu, Sekong and Salavan, Trung congratulated Laos on great achievements the country has gained over the past time under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

He also reviewed outstanding achievements that the Consulate General and administrations of the four provinces have carried out this year with a range of activities, reflecting the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, contributing to consolidating the existing good relationship between the two countries.

For their part, leaders of the four provinces expressed their deep gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for always providing support to the State and people of Laos in the past struggle for national liberation and the current cause of national construction and development.



They pledged to continue to coordinate closely with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse to contribute to strengthening and tightening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam./.