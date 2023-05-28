Videos Yen Bai preserving ethnic minority cultures A recent national cultural conference outlined the key tasks in reviving and developing Vietnamese culture amid the country’s integration process. In response, the northern province of Yen Bai is working on a number of measures to preserve and promote the cultural values of local ethnic minority groups.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ready for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup’s second qualifying round The Vietnam national U20 female team are ready for the 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup’s second qualifying round, which will be held in Viet Tri city in northern Phu Tho province early next month.

Culture - Sports Cooking, dance classes help popularise Vietnamese culture in Venezuela The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the National Experimental Polytechnic University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) of the Latin American country held a ceremony on May 26 to wrap up a cooking class and a “non” (Vietnamese conical hat) dance class at the school.