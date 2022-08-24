Vietnamese doctors master urethroplasty techniques
An operation at the HCM City-based Binh Dan Hospital (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Thanks to assistance from US experts, doctors of the Binh Dan Hospital, based in Ho Chi Minh City, have succeeded in mastering urethroplasty techniques and shared experience with their colleagues from other Southeast Asian countries, heard a seminar on August 23.
Assoc. Prof. and Dr. Tran Vinh Hung, Director of the Binh Dan hospital, said his hospital has coordinated with professors from the US University of California, Irvine, in this field since 2015.
It has sent experienced doctors to the US to learn techniques from Prof. Joel Gelman, who has also visited the Binh Dan Hospital for two weeks each year to give guidance.
Since applying new techniques, the success rate of urethroplasty at the Binh Dan Hospital has reached 98%, beyond expectation as it is viewed as a type of complicated surgeries, Hung noted.
Prof. Joel Gelman from the University of California said the success rate is equivalent to the figure at big urethroplasty centres in the US.
This is a highly impressive result thanks to the hospital’s implementation of many measures such as intensive personnel training, procurement of specialised equipment, and good diagnosis before and after operations, according to the expert.
In the past five years, the Binh Dan Hospital has given successful treatment to more than 1,000 patients of urethral stricture. It is planning to set up a urethroplasty department to further improve treatment and a centre for urethroplasty training to transfer techniques to domestic and foreign doctors./.