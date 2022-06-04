Vietnamese doctors provide free health check-ups, medicines for needy people in Laos
A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs on June 4 provided free health check-ups and medicines for impoverished overseas Vietnamese and Lao people in Vientiane.
Doctors provide free health check-ups for OVs and Lao people. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs on June 4 provided free health check-ups and medicines for impoverished overseas Vietnamese and Lao people in Vientiane.
The programme was implemented with the coordination of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and and the Executive Committee of the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane.
This annual event was part of activities to respond to the Vietnam - Laos and Laos - Vietnam Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2022, and celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, and the 45th year of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Thanh Chat praised efforts made by OVs living and working in Laos, and local people in recovering their lives after the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilising their jobs, and joining activities towards the homeland.
He affirmed that the HCM City authorities and the whole country will continue to share with Vietnamese expatriates in Laos, as well as the Lao government in taking care of health of those who face difficulties in their lives.
During the programme, 500 people were presented medicines and gift packages worth 1 million VND (43 USD) each.
The programme enabled OVs and local people with difficult circumstances to have their health checked and receive medical advice and consultancy. It also contributed to raising public awareness of the importance of health care./.