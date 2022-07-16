Health Missions accomplished for temporary COVID-19 treatment hospitals in HCM City Temporary hospitals, which used to treat thousands of COVID-19 patients during the fourth wave of the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, have returned to normal after completing their life saving missions.

Health COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,758,189 on July 14 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,758,189 on July 14 with 932 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.