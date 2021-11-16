Vietnamese documentary eligible for Oscar 2022 nomination
The 26-minute documentary ‘The Eternal Springtime’ by Vietnamese director Viet Vu has met the criteria for the 2022 Academy Awards (Oscar) nominations for best documentary (short subject).
The film has freshly won the Grand Prix Documentary Short at the 66th Cork International Film Festival. Winners of the film festival’s Grand Prix Irish Short, Grand Prix International Short and Grand Prix Documentary Short categories immediately qualify for the long list of the Academy Awards for Animated Short Film/Live Action Short Film and Documentary Short categories, from which the final shortlist is formed.
Before the nomination, ‘The Eternal Springtime’ was premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and participated in many film festivals in Ukraine, China, and Azerbaijan.
Viet Vu is the only Vietnamese filmmaker selected for the inaugural Seed Lab, operated by the non-profit Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab. In 2018, he released his first short Ant-Man. In 2019, he joined the DocNomads programme. His second film, the short documentary An Act of Affection (2020) premiered at Locarno./.