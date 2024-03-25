Politics Senior Party official meets with Finnish parliament speaker Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for visiting Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.

Politics Finnish Parliament Speaker pays official visit to Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Finland while holding talks with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.

Politics Vietnam, Laos pledge continued cooperation in home affairs Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra and her Lao counterpart Thongchanh Manixay vowed to continue their agencies' cooperation for the 2024-2026 period during their talks in Vientiane on March 25.

