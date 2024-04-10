According to the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the successful entry of frozen durian products into the Chinese market will create an important step forward for the Vietnamese durian industry.

The General Administration of Customs of China has so far approved 708 farming area and 168 packaging facility codes for Vietnamese durian products.

Currently, Vietnam has more than 112,000 ha of durian under cultivation, accounting for 9% of the country's total fruit tree area, with a yearly estimated output of 863,000 tonnes. The main importers of this fruit are China, Thailand, Japan, and the US.

The country’s major durian-growing areas include the Central Highlands with more than 52,000 ha, accounting for about 47% of the total area, the Mekong Delta region with 33,000 ha (about 30%), and the Southeast region with 21,000 ha (about 19%).

Last year, Vietnam exported 595,000 tonnes of durian to China. In the first two months of 2024, Vietnam shipped over 41,000 tonnes abroad./.

VNA