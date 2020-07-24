“Vietnamese durian week” is being jointly organised by the Vietnamese Commercial Affairs Office in Australia and the New South Wales-based ASEAN company, which has imported 7 tonnes of frozen durian from Vietnam.

The program aims to introduce other high-quality farm produce from Vietnam to Australia, in order to expand markets for a range of key Vietnamese agricultural products.

Frozen durian products, which are mainly imported from Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, China, and Vietnam, are increasingly finding favour among Australian consumers.

Vietnam’s durian plantation area has increased rapidly over the last decade, to 47,000 ha in 2018, with output of 478,600 tonnes.

Vietnam is actively seeking markets for exports and improving the value of the fruit./.

VNA