At the signing ceremony of agreement between De Heus group and Hung Nhon Group on April 10, 2019 (Source: nhachannuoi.vn)

– The De Heus group of the Netherlands and Hung Nhon Group operating in the southern province of Binh Phuoc have set up a joint venture to invest in a 1.5-trillion VND (64.1 million USD) high-tech pig breeding project in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.According to General Director of Hung Nhon Group Vu Manh Hung, the two firms recognized the importance of establishing a disease-free area for the livestock industry in Vietnam, and the project is expected to meet the increasing demand for pigs in the next two years, as the African swine fever is affecting many localities including Binh Phuoc.This is the good chance for them to produce the best breeding pigs for Vietnamese farmers, he added.Covering an area of about 200 ha, the project includes a 80-ha farm to raise about 2,400 breeding pigs imported from the Netherlands, along with a feed processing plant, slaughter houses, fertilizer production areas, and poultry farms.Hung Nhon Group has developed from a chicken farm during more than a decade. It now boasts a closed livestock chain using high technology for production, with 20 farms supplying 3 million chickens a year and eight egg-laying chicken farms providing 130 million eggs a year. It also has 48 pig farms supplying 9,600 breeding sows and 250,000 piglets a year.-VNA