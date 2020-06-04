Business Viettel to set up Tier-4 companies abroad Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project on establishing Tier-4 companies of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) in Mozambique, Tanzania, Timor Leste, Burundi, Haiti and Cambodia.

Business Rice exports grow in both volume and value Vietnam had exported over 2.6 million tonnes of rice as of May 15, a year-on-year rise of 8 percent, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on June 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,244 VND per USD on June 4, down 2 VND from the previous day.