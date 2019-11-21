Business Quotas for sugar imports from ASEAN removed There will be no limits on the amounts of sugar imports into Vietnam from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN), beginning next year.

Business Viettel Telecom honoured as best mobile data service provider in 2019 Viettel Telecom Corporation has been named Vietnam’s Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards recently held in Singapore.

Business VN’s aviation industry asked to focus on infrastructure, innovation Innovation and investment in infrastructure are required for Vietnam's aviation industry to develop, experts have told conferences at the Vietnam International Aviation Expo that opened on November 20 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnam fair promotes regional staples Regional staples are on show in Hanoi at a fair that opened at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City on November 20.