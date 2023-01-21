Politics NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on January 20 offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Politics PM pays respect to late government leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to late government leaders Pham Hung, Vo Van Kiet and Phan Van Khai and visited their families in Ho Chi Minh City on January 20, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Politics External information service contributes to national achievements: Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has described external information service as a bright spot, which has contributed to the achievements recorded by the country and the diplomatic sector in particular.

Politics PM inspects readiness of security forces ahead of Tet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 19 visited a number of police and military units to check their preparedness for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival (Tet) – the biggest traditional event in Vietnam.