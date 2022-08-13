Vietnamese economy in first 7 months of 2022
Vietnam’s socio-economy continued to recover in various fields in the first seven months of 2022. Export turnover was estimated to reach 216.35 billion USD, up 16.1%.
InfographicFDI attraction exceeds 15.54 billion USD in first 7 months
As of July 20, 2022, total newly registered and adjusted capital together with capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors surpassed 15.54 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, equivalent to 92.93 percent of the same period last year.
InfographicVietnam-ASEAN trade relations thriving
The Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations have been thriving and reaped remarkable results over the years. After COVID-19, bilateral trade recovered and enjoyed growth in 2021, exceeding 70 billion USD and posted a year-on-year surge of 30%.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports exceed 32 billion USD in first 7 months
Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports were estimated to hit 32.3 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022, up 12.2% against the same period last year. Four commodities with export value exceeding 2 billion USD included coffee, rice, shrimp and wooden products.
InfographicIndustrial production index up 8.8% in first 7 months of 2022
The index of industrial production posted a year-on-year rise of 8.8 percent in the first seven months of this year.
InfographicExport-import turnover up 14.8% in first seven months
Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit 431.94 billion USD in the first seven months of the year, posting a year-on-year rise of 14.8%. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of about 764 million USD in the period.
InfographicFive items with export value of over 10 billion USD
In the first seven months of this year, five commodities posting export turnover of more than 10 billion USD, making up 58.5% of Vietnam’s export turnover.