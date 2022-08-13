Business Infographic Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations thriving The Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations have been thriving and reaped remarkable results over the years. After COVID-19, bilateral trade recovered and enjoyed growth in 2021, exceeding 70 billion USD and posted a year-on-year surge of 30%.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports exceed 32 billion USD in first 7 months Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports were estimated to hit 32.3 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022, up 12.2% against the same period last year. Four commodities with export value exceeding 2 billion USD included coffee, rice, shrimp and wooden products.