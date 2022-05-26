Business Vietnam eyes stronger trade, investment cooperation with South Africa Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi has led a delegation of Vietnamese representative agencies in South Africa to attend a seminar on ASEAN investment held by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of South Africa and the Northern Cape provincial government in Kimberley city.

Business Thai retail corporation to sell some 1,000 tonnes of lychees Thailand's retail corporation Central Retail in Vietnam plans to put on shelves about 1,000 tonnes of lychee this year, with first batches of the fruit from Bac Giang province’s Luc Ngan district transported to its supermarkets after a ceremony on May 25.

Business Hai Phong promotes investment from French enterprises A conference was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 25 to promote French investment in the locality.

Business Conference looks to improve Quang Ninh PCI rankings Authorities of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh held a conference on May 25 on the implementation of tasks and solutions to improve the local business climate and competitiveness.