Sci-Tech Quang Ninh works hard on digital transformation in administrative reform Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are striving to promote comprehensive digital transformation, especially in administrative reform, with the aims of luring more investment into the locality.

Videos Over 265 cyber attacks per week on Vietnamese systems The total number of cyber-attacks causing problems on information systems in Vietnam was more than 6,640 in the first six months. On average, there are more than 256 attacks on domestic systems every week.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese tech firms expand cooperation for “Made in Vietnam” products Vietnamese tech firms should expand cooperation in research and development (R&D) and technology transfer to be able to make electronics, information technology and telecommunications (ITC) products branded “Made in Vietnam”, experts said at a conference on July 5 in HCM City.