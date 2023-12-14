Business Direct flight between Japanese, Vietnamese localities proposed Takashi Kawamura, mayor of Japan’s Nagoya city proposed opening a direct air route between Nagoya and Da Nang city to boost cooperation between the two localities at a working session with municipal leaders on December 13.

Business Ample room remains for finance cooperation between Vietnam, Hong Kong There remains huge room for Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) to cooperate in financial services, which can create capital flows for investment and trade activities in Asia and the world, participants heard at an event held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 13.

Business EU enterprises interested in Da Nang’s investment climate: Ambassador Enterprises from the EU are very interested in the investment environment of Da Nang and wish to cooperate with the central city in the fields of education and training, green energy, and environmental protection, said Ambassador and Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier on December 13.