Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shourky on June 8 to discuss ways to promote bilateral ties amid COVID-19 and several regional and global issues of shared concern.



Minh spoke highly of Egypt’s pioneering role in Africa and the African Union as well as the initiative to hold the phone talks between the two - the first between him and a counterpart from an African nation.



He affirmed that Vietnam is ready to share its experience in fighting COVID-19 with Egypt.



Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the development of bilateral traditional friendship over the past years, particularly via the Vietnam visit by Egyptian President El-Sisi in September 2017 and the Egypt visit by President Tran Dai Quang in August 2018. Two-way trade neared 500 million USD in 2019.



They highlighted the priority to deepening the traditional friendship between the two nations.



The two sides also agreed to continue effectively implementing signed agreements and enhancing exchanges to seek breakthrough solutions to stepping up bilateral ties, especially as the COVID-19 has been controled.



They proposed giving priority to the exchange of high-level visits, the promotion of trade, investment, education and tourism links towards achieving a two-way trade of 1 billion USD as set by the two countries’ leaders.



On regional and global issues of shared interest, Shourky shared experience in addressing disputes regarding the sharing of water resources on the Nile River.



They pledged to continue working closely together at international forums, especially the United Nations, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world./.