Vietnamese electric motorbikes to be seen on Chinese, European streets
PEGA-S electric motorbikes (Photo: PEGA Vietnam)
Hanoi (VNA) – Many international partners want to cooperate with manufacturer PEGA Vietnam to ship PEGA-S electric motorbikes to China and Europe.
Doan Linh, PEGA Vietnam Chairman, said despite the complex developments of COVID-19, PEGA has still worked to further its reach to international markets, stressing that this is the first time a technological product like motorbike to be exported to China, dubbed as the cradle of electric vehicle manufacturing industry.
PEGA has cooperated with a number of manufacturing and trading partners to sell PEGA-S in Europe, aiming to promote the Vietnamese brand globally, he added.
PEGA-S, the company’s latest and most advanced electric scooter model, was introduced in the domestic market last May at a price of 32.9 million VND (1,417 USD).
Earlier, PEGA signed contracts to export two types of electric motorbikes to Cuba after its partner in the Caribbean nation had successfully tested and assessed the products’ overall quality.
The first contract includes an order of 1,260 PEGA XMEN electric motorbikes with a value of roughly 20 billion VND. The order is currently being completed and preparations made to transport the bikes to Cuba.
The second deal is for the shipment of more than 2,500 PEGA XMEN and PEGA AURA electric motorbikes, worth more than 40 billion VND, with shipment scheduled for August.
PEGA XMEN and PEGA AURA are two popular types of electric motorbikes with 1,200Watt engines. Each electric motorbike can carry up to three people and has the ability to climb slopes with no difficulties./.