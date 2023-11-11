Vietnam’s Green SM electric taxi company not only provides top-quality services, but also aims to introduce the use of electric taxis to Laos to promote environmentally-friendly travel by the people of Laos.

Vietnam’s GMS, a platform for electric ride-hailing, was introduced in the domestic market in April this year. Within just six months, it had experienced remarkable growth, conducting over 6 million trips and receiving high praise from passengers.

A fleet of 150 Green SM taxis has been launched in Vientiane, Laos. The service is expected to expand to other regions in Laos, with the goal of reaching a total fleet of 1,000 vehicles./.

VNA