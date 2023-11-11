Vietnamese electric ride-hailing service makes debut in Laos
Vietnam’s Green SM electric taxi service debuted the Lao capital Vientiane on November 9, making Laos the first international market in the “Go Green Global” campaign initiated by Green & Smart Mobility, a Vietnamese ride-hailing company affiliated with the VinFast Group.
Vietnam’s Green SM electric taxi company not only provides top-quality services, but also aims to introduce the use of electric taxis to Laos to promote environmentally-friendly travel by the people of Laos.
Vietnam’s GMS, a platform for electric ride-hailing, was introduced in the domestic market in April this year. Within just six months, it had experienced remarkable growth, conducting over 6 million trips and receiving high praise from passengers.
A fleet of 150 Green SM taxis has been launched in Vientiane, Laos. The service is expected to expand to other regions in Laos, with the goal of reaching a total fleet of 1,000 vehicles./.