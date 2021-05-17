Business Reference exchange rate down by 16 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 17, down 16 VND from the rate on the last working day in the previous week (May 14).

Business Infographic Industrial production up 10% in first four months of 2021 Vietnam's national index of industrial production advanced 10 percent year on year in the first four months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

Business Hyundai Thanh Cong recalls 23,578 Tucson cars for software update Hyundai Thanh Cong Commercial Vehicle (HTCV), a joint venture between the Vietnamese Thanh Cong Group and the Republic of Korea’s Hyundai, on May 15 announced the recall of 23,587 Hyundai Tucson vehicles for fuse change and software update of the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS).

Business Property inventory falls to 3,300 apartments in Q1 The country’s apartment inventory was estimated at some 3,300 units by the end of the first quarter of the year, falling 5,700 units compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Construction (MoC).