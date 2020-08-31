Vietnamese diplomats in Switzerland (Photo: VNA)



Geneva (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland recently held a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector (August 28) and the 20th anniversary of the embassy.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Linh Lan reviewed the development and contributions of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector to the past struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as the current cause of national construction and defence.



She said this year holds significance as Vietnam assumes the dual role of non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and rotating Chair of ASEAN.



As Vietnam and Switzerland will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, Lan said the embassy will stay united and do its best to fulfill political tasks, contributing to promoting bilateral ties and improving Vietnam’s stature on the international arena.



On the occasion, the ambassador also delivered a message of congratulations by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to officials and cadres of the diplomatic sector working at home and abroad.



On August 31, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore also held an online ceremony celebrating the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).



Vietnamese Ambassador Tao Thi Thanh Huong highlighted Vietnam’s achievements since the beginning of this year in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.



She affirmed that Vietnam is determined to further strengthen friendship and multifaceted cooperation with ASEAN member states, including Singapore, and other countries for a world of peace, prosperity and sustainable development.



The embassy also presented Vietnamese food vouchers and sent videos popularising Vietnam’s tourist attractions to partners and embassies in the host country./.