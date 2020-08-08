ASEAN ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials Under Vietnam’s chairmanship, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has effectively implemented cooperation and connectivity targets, while overcoming difficulties to earn initial successes in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and embarking on efforts for post-pandemic recovery, said Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN.

ASEAN ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official Over the past 53 years, ASEAN's foreign relations have been expanded towards deeper and more practical orientations, helping to ensure peace, security, stability, cooperation and development for member countries as well as the whole region, and enhancing the grouping’s position in the world, said Phan The Thang, Deputy Head of Information and Data Unit under the ASEAN-Korea Centre.

ASEAN ASEAN's 53rd founding anniversary marked in Venezuela The Embassies of ASEAN member states in Venezuela held a ceremony in Caracas on August 7 to celebrate the 53rd founding anniversary of the regional grouping, with Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Ruben Molina in attendance.

ASEAN First-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day kicks off The first-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD) was launched on August 8 at http://aseanonlinesaleday.com, gathering nearly 150 regional firms who offer diverse kinds of goods and services at promotion prices.