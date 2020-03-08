Vietnamese embassy commemorates Algerian journalists
Algiers (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh and representatives of other Vietnamese agencies in the country on March 8 paid floral tribute to 15 Algerian journalists and technicians who died in a plane crash in Vietnam in 1974.
The Algerian journalists and technicians, together with nine Vietnamese journalists and three crew members, were accompanying the then President of Algeria Houari Boumediene on a Vietnam visit, when their plane went down in Hanoi’s suburban district of Soc Son on March 8, 1974.
A memorial stele for the victims was built on a road named “Journalists of Vietnam, March 8, 1974” in Hydra district, Algiers.
A monument was also inaugurated in Soc Son in October 2000 during the visit to Vietnam by Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in memory of the journalists and technicians./.