Society Traffic fines to be collected online on trial basis Five localities will pilot the collection of traffic fines on the national public service portal this month, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung has said.

Society HCM City-based universities want to reopen on March 16 Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.

Society Airlines asked to inform passengers of e-health declarations The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to inform all passengers, both Vietnamese and foreigners, on the requirement to fill in electronic health declaration forms before boarding flights to Vietnam, starting from 6:00 am on March 7.