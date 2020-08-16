At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Prague (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic on August 14 held a respect-paying ceremony and opened a funeral book for former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu.



Chairing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung delivered an eulogy highlighting the life, career and contributions of the late leader to the Party and nation, and expressed the grief over his passing.



Writing in the book, Dung said the former General Secretary was a leader with great prestige of the Vietnamese Party, State and people who made eminent contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and nation.



His passing has left a profound sorrow for comrades and people at home and international friends, he wrote.



The same day, representatives from local agencies and diplomatic missions of nations such as Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Pakistan, Kuwait and Iraq and the Vietnamese community in the host country also paid tribute to and wrote in the funeral book, extending their condolences to the Vietnamese Party, people and family of the former Party chief./.