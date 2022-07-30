Society New buses to be powered by electricity, green energy from 2025 Vietnam hopes 100% of new buses will use electricity or green energy from 2025, which is part of the transport sector’s action plan on green energy transition to reduce carbon and methane emissions.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Fight against human trafficking needs int'l efforts A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 27 to launch activities responding to World Day against Trafficking in Persons, spreading a message that preventing and fighting human trafficking is the responsibility of the whole political system and society, and that human trafficking is a global issue that needs international cooperation to deal with.

Society Scholars expect to revolutionalise understanding of Vietnam Top scholars from Columbia University today presented prospects for the burgeoning field of Vietnamese Studies at a conference in Hà Nội titled "Understand the Past - Transform the Future."