Society Another 259 Vietnamese from Ukraine arrive home on flight from Poland A Vietnam Airlines flight from Warsaw arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 19, bringing home an additional 259 Vietnamese citizens evacuating from Ukraine.

Society Pedestrian spaces in Hanoi resume operation The walking zone surrounding the Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter in downtown Hanoi re-opened from March 18 after nearly 10 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society KOICA and central provinces renewed cooperation in mine action and rural development The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on March 17 signed joint agreement with the People's Committees of Thua Thien – Hue, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh provinces on the Korea – Vietnam Peace Village Project (KVPVP) to protect people from the multiple risks of unexploded ordnance (UXO), climate and health, and ensure their safe livelihood.

Society VITM 2022 marks comeback of Vietnamese tourism The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) will take place from March 31 to April 3, which is considered an event marking the reopening of the Vietnamese tourism sector in the new normal, said the Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA) at a press briefing to introduce the event on March 18.