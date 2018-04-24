Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tong Thi Phong (third, right) presents the Labour Order to the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on April 24 (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on April 24 was granted with a first-class Labour Order in recognition of its excellent achievements from 2012 to 2016.Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tong Thi Phong, who has been on an official visit to Laos from April 23 to 25, presented the order to the embassy.Reporting on the embassy’s performances in the five years, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said the embassy fulfilled all tasks assigned by the Party and State, including preparing for mutual visits by leaders of the two countries as well as ministries, sectors, organisations and localities.Among Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies, the embassy in Laos served the biggest number of visits by Vietnamese Party and State leaders, he said.Hung noted that the embassy has also done a good job in helping to strengthen the Vietnam-Laos friendship and cooperation and working closely with Laos to successfully organise celebrations of the countries’ big events.It has also effectively assisted Vietnamese businesses in Laos, thus helping to improve economic, trade and investment partnerships, he said, highlighting the embassy’s efforts to organise investment and trade promotion activities and dialogues with businesses to help them remove obstacles to their operations in Laos.The embassy has also performed well in the consular work and protection of Vietnamese citizens in Laos, he added.Addressing the ceremony, Phong said the Labour Order is the recognition of the embassy staff’s achievements, but it also reminds them to make unceasing efforts to solidify the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.She also appreciated contributions by the Vietnamese community in Laos, expressing her wish that the embassy, other representative agencies of Vietnam, and Vietnamese people in Laos will remain a bridge helping to develop the two countries’ special relations.-VNA