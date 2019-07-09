The husband was arrested and the results of the investigation are expected to be submitted to the local prosecutor’s office this week for settlement. (Photo: VNA)

– Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on July 9 visited a Vietnamese-born wife beaten recently by her Korean husband.The embassy’s representatives also had a working session with the centre for married women migrants human rights and police of South Jeolla province, which is home to the couple.The woman said she wants to receive assistance from the Vietnamese Embassy and relevant agencies of the RoK to get divorced and have the right to bring up her kid, and continue to live legally in the country.Kim Suk, director of the centre, said her centre will continue helping the woman to recover her health, ensure accommodation for the woman and her kid during the settlement process, and assist her in hiring a lawyer to protect her legitimate rights and interests.Korean Minister of Gender Equality and Family Jin Sun-mee visited the woman and asked for the establishment of an urgent assistance group for similar cases, she said.According to South Jeolla’s police, the husband was arrested, and the results of the investigation are expected to be submitted to the provincial prosecutor’s office this week for settlement.The Vietnamese Embassy said after learning about the incident, it contacted with the Korean National Policy Agency and South Jeolla’s police and the centre for married women migrants human rights to verify information about the incident.The embassy has also asked relevant agencies to join hands in the settlement of the case in line with the RoK’s law.It will continue to partner with the centre for married women migrants human rights and police of South Jeolla to provide consular assistance for the woman.At receptions for Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam and a delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA), who are paying working visits to the RoK, the Korean Prime Minister, Speaker of the Korean NA and head of the Korean National Policy Agency pledged to deal with the incident and take measures to prevent recurrence of similar cases.-VNA