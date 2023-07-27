Society Activities honour 100 voluntary blood donors nationwide A series of activities are underway in Hanoi and the northern mid-land province of Phu Tho from July 27-29 to honour 100 exemplary voluntary blood donors nationwide this year.

Society Overseas Vietnamese in Laos pay tribute to fallen volunteer soldiers in Oudomxay A working group of Military Zone 2, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Association of Vietnamese People in Oudomxay province, Laos, on July 27 coordinated with the local authority to organise an incense-offering ceremony in tribute to Vietnamese martyrs at the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument in the northern locality.

Society Incense offering ceremonies for Vietnamese martyrs held in Cambodia Incense offering ceremonies in tribute to Vietnamese martyrs were organised at the Vietnam- Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 27.

Society Former official sentenced for abuse of right to freedom The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 26 sentenced Nguyen Son Lo, former director of the SENA Institute of Technology Research and Development, to a total of five years in prison for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals”.