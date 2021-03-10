Society Binh Duong permits foreigners’ entry for working Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People's Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao on March 9 issued a document allowing foreign experts to enter the locality for working after the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control.

Society Dong Tam case: Appeal court upholds sentences for six defendants The High-level People's Court in Hanoi upheld the penalties handed down at the first instance trial to six defendants with appeals in the case of “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that happened in Hoanh village of Dong Tam commune in Hanoi’s My Duc district during an appeal trial on March 9.

Society HoSE joins stock exchanges worldwide in promoting gender equality The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on March 9 joined stock exchanges around the world in a global initiative called “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” - a partnership that highlights the economic imperative of empowering women in the workplace, marketplace, and community.