Society Farmers switch to lemongrass cultivation More farmers in Dak Lak province’s M’Drak district have switched to lemongrass cultivation to adapt to climate change.

Society Son La police detain major drug smuggler Police of the northwestern province of Son La announced they recently detained a major drug smuggler and seized a large quantity of synthetic drug.

Society Ethnic village turns into civilised community An ethnic-minority village in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

Society Organisations, firms join hands in fight against COVID-19 Organisations and businesses nationwide have provided financial assistance for Vietnam’s fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).