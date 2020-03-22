Vietnamese Embassy supports citizen stranded at Malaysian airport
Passengers undergo temperature check in an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia has taken citizen protection measures as a Vietnamese citizen was stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Ha Vi Lam, 30, working in Macau (China), boarded a plane home on March 18 and transited in Malaysia.
However, he was estranged at the airport as the Malaysian government had enforced the Movement Control Order (MCO), which bans all foreigners from entering Malaysia in two weeks starting on March 18, in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.
The airport’s hotel also shut down and refused services to new guests due to the MCO, forcing him to stay at the airport’s transit lounge.
Along with support for his meals, the embassy is helping Lam to seek a flight home, which is expected to be after March 31, following the end of the MCO’s two-week enforcement.
In case of emergency, Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia are recommended to contact the embassy’s round-the-clock hotline ( 60) 1136 682 866 or email address vnemb.my@mofa.gov.vn./.