Processing bird's nest at Khanh Hoa Salanganes Nest Company (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese companies have increased investment to seize bird’s nest export opportunities to China in the coming time, insiders said.

The first batch of bird’s nest products was exported to China last week following a protocol signed in November of 2022 between the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GACC).



The products are manufactured by the AVANEST Vietnam Nutrition Joint Stock Company, one of the two Vietnamese firms that are allowed to export bird’s nest products to the neighbouring country.



According to Tong Xuan Chinh, deputy head of the ministry’s Department of Animal Health, the fact that China officially allows the import of Vietnamese bird’s nest opens many opportunities for the development of bird’s nest farming and processing industry.



Currently, 42 out of 63 provinces are engaging in bird's nest farming with over 22,000 bird's nest houses. Vietnam's annual bird's nest output is about 150 tonnes worth over 600 million USD.

China is the world largest bird’s nest consuming market with a demand of more than 300 tonnes per year, accounting for about 80% of the global consumption.



Chinese data showed that China imported 220 tonnes of bird’s nests in 2020, more than 300 tonnes in 2021 and 425 tonnes in 2022, mostly from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and now Vietnam.



The Khanh Hoa Bird's Nest Beverage Joint Stock Company is expected to export the first batch of pure Sanvinest Khanh Hoa Bird's Nest and post-processed products to China on November 24.



To prepare for this move, the company has built a chain of high-quality bird's nest houses, aiming to achieve an output of about 30 tonnes per year. In addition, the company has invested in building two more factories to improve productivity.



It will inaugurate and put into operation the Sanvinest Khanh Hoa Bird's Nest Processing Factory at the Song Cau Industrial Cluster in Khanh Vinh district.



Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in bird’s nest export was signed between the Bird’s Nest Associations of Binh Dinh province, Gia Lai province’s Quang Da and Chu Se districts, An Giang and Quang Ngai provinces and AVANEST Vietnam.



Under the deal, the associations will provide raw materials to AVANEST Vietnam for processing for export. Meanwhile, the firm will supply the associations with training on farming and harvesting techniques as well as management tools serving their operations.



According to the Department of Animal Health, a total of 45 Vietnamese companies have registered to export bird’s nests to China. Of these, nine have completed the necessary documents under a protocol signed between the MARD and GACC, which specifies guidelines on the quarantine, inspection, and veterinary hygiene standards to be adhered to for exporting bird’s nests./.